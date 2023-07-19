Lottery Excitement Growing at Mount Holly Store That Sold $1 Million Ticket

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. – Are you feeling lucky?

Wednesday night, somebody could become $1 billion richer.

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are both soaring right now.

“Maybe one, maybe five, I don’t know,” says Mount Holly resident Brian Bumgardner.

Bumgardner is picking up Powerball tickets at the spot that’s become the talk of the town in Mount Holly.

Yolunda Shannon of Belmont won $1 million over the weekend at the Food Lion on Highland Street.

“I think it should have been me,” Bumgardner says.

Shannon matched all five white balls in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

After taxes she’ll take home $712,501.

Wednesday night’s $1 billion Powerball drawing is the 7th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

It’s only the third time in history that Powerball has reached $1 billion.

Mega Millions is also trending upward.

Friday’s jackpot sits at $720 million.