Talk, Truth, Tea: Miranda Lambert Fans Share Selfie Taken At Concert

HOLLYWOOD, CA– The fans who were called out a recent Miranda Lambert concert are sharing the selfie that got the country singer so heated. The picture is of the friends and you can see Lambert shining through in the middle from the stage. Lambert stopped her show when she saw the ladies posing for the picture and reprimanded them. Other fans were so upset by her behavior that they decided to walk out of the show. Other fans have been calling her out on Twitter and other social media sites.