CMS Announces Express Stops Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools has introduced an updated transportation program for the 2023-24 school year. The Express Stops have been identified for full and partial magnet high schools and will reduce ride time for students and drive-time drivers, by making fewer bus stops and providing express service to schools.

The program also addresses staffing shortages by reducing the number of daily running buses. Executive Director of Transportation Adam Johnson will discuss how the new service will address the transportation needs of CMS families on Wednesday, July 26th.

For more information on the Express Stops program visit cmsk12.org.