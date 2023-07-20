Gaston County Mugshots July 19th

1/37 Gaston County Mugshots

2/37 Hunter Allen – Driving While Impaired

3/37 Justin Williams – Flee:Elude Arrest – No License – Reckless Driving – Failure To Stop At Red Light – Driving Left Of Center

4/37 Christopher Waldroup – Failure To Appear In Court

5/37 Cayla Vincent – Probation Violation



6/37 Larry Thomas – Probation Violation

7/37 Brian Tarnbush – Trafficking Heroin – Possession if Schedule IV Controlled Substances – Carry Concealed Firearm

8/37 Sierra Strickland – Assault Simple

9/37 LeShawn Spencer – Assault By Strangulation

10/37 Connie Quinn – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device



11/37 Bradley Pearson – Larceny

12/37 Thomas Parks – Failure To Appear In Court

13/37 Tesla Mcnabb – Failure To Appear In Court

14/37 MEgan Mcmillian – Probation Violation

15/37 Judarrell Marshall – Failure To Appear In Court



16/37 Logan Lovelace – Failure To Appear In Court

17/37 Jaquayla Littlejohn – Failure To Appear In Court

18/37 Terry Jones – Parole Warrant

19/37 Andrea Johnson – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation

20/37 Qualeb Hughes – Assault On a Female – Resisit Public Officer – Failure To Appear In Court



21/37 Johnathan Johnson – Possession Schedule II – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Second Degree Tresspassing

22/37 Kimberly Hall – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Larceny

23/37 Desman Graham – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlles Substances With Intent To Sell:Deliver – Driving While Impaired – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

24/37 Jessica Bibson – Larceny – Habitual Larceny – Removal Of Anti-theft Device

25/37 Corinthian Galloway – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked – Registration Plate



26/37 Brooke Gaines – Second Degree Trespass

27/37 Adam Furr – Simple Assault – Probation Violation

28/37 Clifford Frank – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – Resist Public Officer

29/37 Sherry Carter – Failure To Appear In Court

30/37 Stewart Carr – Failure To Appear In Court



31/37 John Caldwell – Sex Offense Student – Indecent Liberties With Student

32/37 Terquerious Byrd – Extradition:Fugitive In Other State

33/37 William Burgess – Defraud Inkeeper – Second Degree Trespassing – Larceny

34/37 Jeremiah Branch – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Injury To Personal Property

35/37 Christopher Benefeild – Probation Violation



36/37 Angelina Bell – Larceny

37/37 Addison Banks – Assault On A Female – Assault Inficting Serious Injury











































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, July 19th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.