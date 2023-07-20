Hot Friday With Drier Air Through The Weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with clouds decreasing overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Next Week: Looks dry with temperatures climbing back into the 90s.

Tropics:

– Tropical Storm Don continues to spin over the Central Atlantic. This storm is no threat to the United States.

– The National Hurricane Center is watching a new tropical wave emerging off the coast of Africa. This has a 0% chance of development over the next two days as dry air dominates the Main Development Region. Development is possible late this weekend.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin