Samsung Wallet Launches Digital Student Identification Cards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( News Release) – Samsung unveiled student ID for Samsung Wallet. The update allows college students to carry digital student IDs on their Galaxy smartphones for convenience and accessibility on Campus.

In partnership with leading campus payment solution provider Transact Campus, students at 68 colleges nationwide can use their digital student IDs to access amenities, make payments and more on campus.

Key features include:

Campus Access: The virtual student IDs can unlock doors in dorm rooms and academic buildings.

NFC-Based Payments: Students can use their digital IDs for contactless digital payments at on-campus stores, vending machines, and more.

Power Reserve: Students can tap to use their ID even when their phone has switched off due to low battery.

Fast Mode: Students can tap their phone without needing to unlock it or turn on their screen.

Student ID information stored on Samsung Wallet is kept in an isolated environment on the device with an embedded Secure Element, one of the highest levels of hardware security in the mobile category to help protect against digital and physical hacking.