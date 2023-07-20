Suspected Serial Killer’s Wife Files For Divorce

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Shock, disgust and embarrassment is what lead Asa Ellerup to file for divorce from her husband, Rex Heuermann. He is the man suspected of the Gilgo Beach murders. It was Ellerup’s DNA and other evidence that authorities say helped tie Heuermann to the crimes. Though her hair was found with the victims, Ellerup and their daughter were both traveling when the killings were committed. She says she knew nothing about the crimes. After almost 30 years together, do you blame her for filing for divorce?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright