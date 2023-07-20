Talk, Truth, Tea: Jason Aldean Defends Controversial Song Lyrics & Music Video

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Country singer, Jason Aldean defending the lyrics and music video for his song, “try That In A Small Town”. Critics claim the lyrics are racist and promote vigilantism. The song was released in May. The music video came out this month. Scenes in the video were filmed in front of Maury County Courthouse. That was the location of the lynching of a black man in 1927. The courthouse was also the site of the Columbia race riot in1946. Former President Donald Trump is supporting Aldean. He posted a comment on his Truth Social site that said, “Jason Aldean is a fantastic guy who just came out with a great new song. Support Jason all the way. He also used the hashtag MAGNA.