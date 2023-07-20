Wadesboro Suspect On The Run After Being Charged With Murder

WADESBORO, N.C. – The Wadesboro Police Department is in search of murder suspect, Devonte Horne, (23) after a Wadesboro man was shot and killed Sunday, July 16th.

Officers responded to Atrium Health Anson around 2:16 a.m. early Sunday morning for a victim who arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Randal Sturdivant was pronounced dead at Atrium Health shortly after arrival. Officers immediately initiated an investigation and were able to locate the crime scene near Myrtlewood Drive.

On July 18th, an investigator with the Wadesboro Police Department obtained a warrant for the arrest of Davonte Horne. Horne is being charged with first-degree murder and currently remains at large.

Horne is described as a 6 feet 4-inch tall black man with long dreads.

Anyone with information as to Horne’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-694-2167