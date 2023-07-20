Wild’N Out Is Bringing The Funny For Season 20

HOLLYWOOD, CA– The 20th season lands on the same year Hip Hop celebrates 50 years! In honor of both anniversaries, Wild ‘N Out is going retro, throwing it back with the iconic Wild ‘N Out logo, the return of Red Squad versus Black Squad, classic Day 1 games, and even with iconic set pieces like the London phone booth. And nothing is more epic than inviting back original cast members! Wild ‘N Out OG’s like Katt Williams, Kevin Hart, Affion Crockett, and DeRay Davis, along with more returning favorites, will all be dusting off their Wild ‘N Out comedic gloves to once again go head-to-head, battling it out for a special GOLD Wild ‘N Out Comedy Championship belt.