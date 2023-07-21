Charlotte Knights To Celebrate Christmas In July On Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- The Charlotte Knights are in the dog days of summer, but have Christmas on their minds. On Saturday, the Knights will be celebrating “Christmas in July” with Christmas-themed fireworks, Homer Clause, and 2,000 Knights snow globes.

Before Friday night’s game versus Memphis, the Knights held a baseball camp from 9am-12pm. For pitcher J.B.Olson, it’s a time to give back to local kids providing guidance and teaching skills he received going to the same type of camps when he was kid.