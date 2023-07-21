Lower Humidity Through The Weekend

Forecast: Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms mainly south of Charlotte this evening. Lows near 70. Saturday: AM clouds with a partly sunny PM. Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Sunday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Next Week: Looks mainly dry with temperatures climbing back into the 90s.

Tropics: – Tropical Storm Don continues to spin over the Central Atlantic. This storm is no threat to the United States. – The National Hurricane Center continues to watch a small area of low pressure between the islands and Africa. Development chances continue to increase with now a medium development chance. This system could become a tropical depression late this weekend or early next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!



Kaitlin