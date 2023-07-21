Monroe’s ‘Americana Beer Co.’ Celebrates First Anniversary

MONROE, N.C. — Enjoy a day of festivities at The Americana Beer Co. as they celebrate their first anniversary on Saturday, July 22, from 12 pm-11 pm on North Main Street, Monroe.

The festivities will kick off with the release of an all-new beer, Juicy Jubilation Hazy IPA, brewed specifically for the occasion. Juicy Jubilation is generously hopped with New Zealand Revolution and Cryo Pop hops, boasting big tropical, stone fruit flavor and aromas. It’s the perfect beer to help you cool off on a hot July day.

In addition to releasing the new Juicy Jubilation IPA, Americana Beer Co. will tap the last keg of their 2023 U.S. Open Beer Competition Bronze Medal-winning Big Parade Imperial Stout. This beer is fresh off a medal-winning performance at the coveted U.S. Open competition and will be the last opportunity to try it until its next release in January 2024.

Main St. in downtown Monroe will be closed to allow for tents providing shade for games, outdoor seating, food trucks, and live music. Nor’East Treats Eats will be on-site 5-10 pm, and Woodmill Treats will serve desserts from 1:30-5 pm. Outdoor music will be played all day, with live music from Concord, NC-based band Taplow playing outdoors 5-8 pm.

