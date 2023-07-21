Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week Starts July 21st through Sunday, July 30, 2023.

1/16

CHARLOTTE (News Release) – Just when summer starts losing its flavor in late July, diners can spice it up with Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week® starting today through Sunday, July 30, 2023. The promotion features 91 restaurants around the metro area offering three-course, prix fixe dining deals ranging from $30 to $50 per person. Customers can visit CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to view the list of participating restaurants and their special Queen’s Feast menus and make reservations.

This summer’s participating restaurants can be found in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, Union, Catawba, Stanly, York, and Lancaster counties.

Among the first-time participants in July’s promotion are The Asbury at the Dunhill Hotel in Uptown Charlotte; Fat Cat Burgers + Bakeshop and the Penguin Drive-In in Dilworth; Fiore and the 12th Man Pub in Ballantyne; and the new location of Bonterra in SouthPark.

“Diners can take a taste adventure this month and experience these thoughtfully crafted, 3-course menus at special prices,” stated Bruce Hensley, a partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which owns and operates the promotion. “It’s the perfect time to try some new restaurants, visit another part of the metro area, and taste many of the seasonal menu items created by local chefs.”

Since 2008, Charlotte Restaurant Week has provided an opportunity for restaurants to showcase their offerings and garner trial business through an attractive prix fixe meal deal every January and July. For local diners and visitors alike, it’s a time of date nights, group outings, experiencing new restaurants and dishes, and appreciating the region’s culinary variety and excellence.

Reservations are recommended to ensure seats during prime dining times.