HOLLYWOOD, CA– Barbie Actress, Margot Robbie recalls a childhood memory. She admitted that she once faked her own death. She made the plan hoping to get revenge on her babysitter.

Robbie had a new babysitter who she didn’t like very much. She said the new babysitter was old and she wanted her old young babysitter back. She went a got a knife out of the kitchen, used some ketchup as blood and put the knife in her hand. She laid in the floor until her babysitter found her. The discovery of the body took about 45 minutes. When they babysitter found her she ran out of the door screaming.