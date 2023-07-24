April 2023 Teacher of the Month: Stacey Elizondo!

CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our April 2023 COIT Teacher of the Month, Stacey Elizondo! Mrs. Elizondo is a teacher at Fairview Elementary School and was nominated by Lauren Edwards.

Lauren said the following of Mrs. Elizondo:

“Mrs. Elizondo is the most amazing teacher! She truly adores each and every one of her students and goes out of her way to make each one feel special. My son had her in 2nd grade and my daughter in 2nd and 3rd grade. She found out about my kids’ interests and encouraged those interests. My son loved dinosaurs and she made sure to send him information and pictures when she visited a museum with dinosaurs. One of my favorite things about her is that in her conversations with my kids, she always treated them with respect and talked to them like adults. She is very deserving of recognition!!!”

Thank you for all that you do Mrs. Elizondo!

