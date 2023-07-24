City Of Rock Hill Announces Blasting Operations At Former Carolina Panthers Site

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The City of Rock Hill announced they will have a demolition contractor at the former Carolina Panthers’ headquarters site performing blasting operations on July 25th.

The company will be performing the operations around 10am and 3pm. If a third blast can be done on July 25th, it will be done before dark, per officials. However, if not, it will be on July 26th around 9am.

City of Rock Hill will have a demolition contractor on site at 280 Mt Gallant Rd (old Panthers site) performing blasting operations July 25. The times should be around 10am and 3pm. If the third can be done that day, before dark, it will. If not, it will be on July 26 around 9am. pic.twitter.com/ggwQ2H2U2N — York County OEM (@YorkCountyOEM) July 24, 2023

A federal judge approved a bankruptcy settlement of about $100 million over Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s failed plan to build a practice facility for his NFL team in South Carolina. The deal will turn the land and the incomplete steel shell of what was supposed to have been the team’s new headquarters over to the city of Rock Hill. It’s estimated to be worth $20 million.