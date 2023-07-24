Greenway Sexual Assault: Still No One in Custody

PINEVILLE – People who walk the trails of the McAlpine Creek Greenway are on edge after a sexual assault happened Saturday on the Four Mile Creek trail off of Johnston Rd.

Liz Anderson walks this trail multiple times a week and says she’s never worried before. “It always seems safe and quiet, people are so friendly out here, I’ve never really worried,” she said.

Two women, ages 66 and 68, were taking a walk on Saturday morning when they were approached by a man. He exposed himself and grabbed one of the women inappropriately. After the assault, he ran towards the Pikes Nursery. He was described by the police as a 6’1 slim black male wearing a blue Kentucky Wildcats hooded sweatshirt.

CMPD released a statement after Saturday’s assault, saying officers are “actively patrolling access points, parking lots, and trails.” They also said that they “partners with the Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Department to increase security and visibility with maintenance crews and park patrols”.