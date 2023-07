This Week:

High pressure builds across the Carolinas this week. This will limit rain chances and increase the heat. Actual high temperatures will be in the mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures near 100 degrees.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s near 70.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: HOT and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: HOT and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: HOT and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.