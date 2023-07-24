June 2023 Teacher of the Month: Amanda Pratt!

CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our June 2023 COIT Teacher of the Month, Amanda Pratt! Ms. Pratt is a teacher at Providence Spring Elementary and was nominated by Gabrielle Fowler.

Gabrielle said the following of Ms. Pratt:

“Ms. Pratt identifies the needs of each student and really tries to help them meet their personalized goals. She is kind and makes school so much fun! My daughter misses Ms. Pratt on weekends and when school is on break.”

Thank you for all that you do Ms. Pratt!

If you know a teacher who goes above and beyond, you can nominate them to be a Teacher of the Month here.