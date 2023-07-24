Kia & Hyundai Attempted Thefts Continue As Software Update Rolls Out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thieves continue to target Kia and Hyundai owners in Charlotte and across the country.

Criminals are using USB charging cables to easily steal the vehicles.

Despite a software update being pushed out, local owners are still becoming victims.

“My son came out here to take my car to the store, and then he comes back in the house and says, ‘your window’s busted,” says North Charlotte resident Leah Perry.

Sunday morning, Perry became one of the latest victims of the “Kia and Hyundai Challenge.”

Someone smashed the window of her 2019 Kia Optima in an attempt to steal it.

“My whole column, the steering column was pulled down from them trying to get on there,” Perry says.

Police say the thieves, many in their teens, use USB charging cables to easily steal certain Kia and Hyundai models.

The only reason Perry’s car didn’t get stolen is because she just has a software update done at her dealership… one week ago.

“They almost got me. And I’m glad I got that system updated when I did,” she says.

Still, she’s dealing with insurance and having to get repairs done, just because of the type of vehicle she drives.

“I like my car. I don’t think I should have to buy another car, I don’t think I should be forced to put it in my garage,” Perry says.

Police warn, even if you’ve gotten the software update or drive an unaffected model, you can still be a target.

The officer who responded to Perry’s case gave her a steering wheel lock to use as a way to deter future thieves.

She says it’s a sad situation.

“Do something else with that energy. Be a little bit more creative. You know, if you’re smart enough to figure out how to steal a car, you can be smart enough to build something, make something of yourself. Do better,” Perry says.

In the first five months of this year, CMPD says Kia and Hyundai thefts are up 2000% over the same time last year.

They also say around 60 percent of all stolen vehicles this year have been Kias or Hyundais.