March 2023 Teacher of the Month: Bernadette MacLeod!

CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our March 2023 COIT Teacher of the Month, Bernadette MacLeod! Ms. MacLeod is a teacher at East Mecklenburg High School and was nominated by Doug Mac.

Doug said the following of Ms. MacLeod:

“As a theater teacher at East Mecklenburg high school, she goes above and beyond her normal workday. With rehearsals and performances throughout the year, she really gives her all to her students.”

Thank you for all that you do Ms. MacLeod!

