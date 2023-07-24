May 2023 Teacher of the Month: Kristen Baughn!

CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our May 2023 COIT Teacher of the Month, Kristen Baughn! Ms. Baughn is a teacher at Harrisburg Elementary and was nominated by Richard Williams.

Richard said the following of Ms. Baughn:

“She’s a wonderful teacher who works well with the most needy children and gives of herself with special care and compassion! She’s wanted to be a teacher since she was 5 years old teaching her baby dolls! Her care for kids is just amazing!”

Thank you for all that you do Ms. Baughn!

