Talk, Truth, Tea: Jamie Foxx Posts Video Message To Fans

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Jamie Foxx has finally released a message to his fans. Some fans were wondering why the Academy Award winner had not said anything directly after recently being seen in public spending time on a yacht and other places. There was a report that he even returned a lost purse to a woman. Over the weekend Foxx posted a video message on his Instagram page. He thanked fans for their prayers. He spoke about how serious his medical situation was. He also admitted that he’s just now speaking out because he did not want fans to see him in that condition with tubes connected to his body. He did not go into specifics about the medical complication he suffered. He also thanked his team for keeping information tight.