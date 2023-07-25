Air Quality Alerts & Heat Dominate Wednesday

Wednesday Air Quality Alerts:

– Air Quality Alerts are in place for parts of our area tomorrow. This is due to high levels of Ground Level Ozone.

NWS Columbia Storm Damage:

– NWS Columbia went to Chesterfield County today to conduct a storm survey from damage that occurred on Sunday afternoon. They found that 3 three microbursts with wind of up to 95 mph produced the damage.

This Week:

High pressure builds across the Carolinas this week. This will limit rain chances and increase the heat. Actual high temperatures will be in the mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures near 100 degrees.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows near 70.

Wednesday: HOT, hazy and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: HOT and sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: HOT and sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Saturday: HOT. Highs in the upper 90s, near 100.

Tropics:

We are now watching three areas of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean. All of them have low development chances.

1. There is a weak area of low pressure in the Atlantic north of Puerto Rico. The National Hurricane Center is giving this a low development chance due to high wind shear. This COULD drift close to the Carolinas so we will watch it closely.

2. We continue to watch the tropical wave east of the Lesser Antilles. This still has a low chance of tropical development.

3. There is a new tropical wave located off the Cabo Verde Islands. This has a low chance of tropical formation

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin