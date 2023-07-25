Rock Hill Man Shot Twice While Stopping Armed Robbery At Gas Station

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Quick and heroic actions by a Rock Hill Man may have saved the life of a store clerk.

“I just thought about the problem and how to fix it,” said Dalton Wheeler.

Wheeler saw that problem Friday morning at the Circle K on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. Police say 18-year-old Richard Stayberg was trying to rob the gas station.

“All of a sudden he gets to nose to nose in this little woman’s face, intimidating, like trying to, you better listen or I’m gonna hurt you,” Wheeler told WCCB Charlotte News.

Wheeler was outside of the building and came back in to help.

“I just walk up, three feet from him and clothes line him,” continues Wheeler, “we start fighting, I’m fighting him off, he pulls out a gun, he’s like you don’t wanna do this and I’m like no you don’t want to do this and he shoots me.”

Wheeler was shot twice during the four and a half minute fight.

Stayberg finally took off but, he didn’t get far. He was arrested a short time later. He’s facing multiple charges including armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

“Eight hours after he shot me, I was in his bond hearing, through a victim’s advocate phone call and I got to speak to him and I forgave him, immediately,”

Wheeler hopes to inspire others to do the right thing ever in a similar situation.

“If people cared about people more, I would have assistance in that gas station,” explained Wheeler.