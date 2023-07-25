Three Microbursts Occurred In Chesterfield County On Sunday

1/3

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The National Weather Service in Columbia went to Chesterfield County on Monday to conduct a storm survey from damage that occurred on Sunday afternoon. They found that 3 three microbursts with wind of up to 95 mph produced the damage.

The first downburst occurred along and north of Highway 9 between Pageland and Mt. Croghan. This occurred between 2:13 PM and 2:24 PM.

The second downburst occurred along and south og Highway 9 near the town of Ruby to Highway 145 south of Chesterfield. This damage occurred between 2:35 PM and 2:48 PM.

The third and final downburst occurred between Wallace Road and Stage Coast Road near Cheraw State Pak. This damage occurred between 3:15 PM – 3:17 PM.