Vehicle Found in Anson County Belongs To Missing Woman Last Seen in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The vehicle of a woman that was reported missing from Charlotte was found at a DMV in Anson County according to detectives.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says 39-year-old Allisha Dene Watts was last seen on July 16, 2023. Police say she was leaving a home on Pamela Lorraine Drive in her black 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC 300, possibly heading towards Moore County. The Anson County Sheriff’s Office says, the vehicle Watts owns was found on July 18, 2023, in the parking lot of the Anson County DMV office. An unresponsive male, who investigators say was Watts boyfriend, was found inside of it. The man was transported to Atrium Anson. The vehicle has since been turned over to CMPD.

Watts is still missing and family members are concerned for her safety. Anyone who has seen Allisha Watts is asked to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Anson County Sheriff’s Office or Moore County Sheriff’s Office.