Air Quality Alert in Effect Wednesday

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert Day has been issued for parts of the region, including the Charlotte Metro area and the high country, from 10 am until 8 pm Wednesday. Those who suffer from respiratory illnesses like heart or lung disease, children, and older adults should limit their time outdoors.

For once, poor air quality is not due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. High pressure over the southwest and off the Atlantic coast will limit smoke from reaching the Carolinas. The reason for hazy skies and poor air quality is due to ozone pollution.

The primary pollutant that impacts the Piedmont is ozone. Unlike other aerosols, ozone is not released directly into the atmosphere. It forms after pollutants interact with certain weather conditions. High pressure brings sunny skies, light wind, and warmer temperatures in the summer months. Most Air Quality Alert days in the region are issued during summer. Primary pollutants from sources like car emissions interact with sunlight producing ozone. High temperatures and stagnant air keep ozone trapped closer to the surface, making it difficult for sensitive groups to breathe.

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s through Saturday with light winds and sunny skies in the forecast. Air quality will likely worsen through the end of the week. There are a few ways you can reduce emissions. Take your bike, or walk to work instead of taking the car. Wait to cut the lawn, or fill up your car until after 6 pm. Conserve electricity, and set your A/C no higher than 78.

