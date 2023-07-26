Heat Related Illnesses Are Increasing Across The Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dangerous temperatures have dominated much of the south and west for weeks now.

This intense heat is now moving into the Carolinas. Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright sat down with Dr. Raynard Washington, the Mecklenburg County Health Director who tells her this heat has already started to impact our area.

“We are seeing an increase in hospitalizations, ED visits for heat related illness. It has been increasing pretty substanially over the last few weeks.”

He went on to talk about the warning signs of dehydration which could include things like dry mouth, dizziness, trouble breathing. Or even a rash on your skin.

The county will activate cooling centers when the heat and the duration of that heat is expected to be extreme. That hasn’t happened yet. Charlotte-Mecklenburg libraries are another option to cool down. They are usually open between 9 am and 8 pm.