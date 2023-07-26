Obviously, your windshield wipers won’t last forever. Over time, every part of your car is subject to routine wear and tear, and your wipers are no exception. You may be wondering, how do you know when to replace windshield wipers? The answer to this depends on a variety of factors, but don’t stress. N Charlotte Toyota is here with everything you need to know about checking and maintaining your windshield wipers – let’s get into it!

When to replace windshield wipers: A guide by Toyota of N Charlotte

You should definitely be checking on your windshield wipers at home to determine when they need to be replaced. Generally, it’s a good idea and recommended by most experts to examine your wipers every 6-12 months, but that’s not to say you won’t need a windshield wiper replacement sooner. Keep an eye out for some of these signs:

Are your wipers cleaning your windshield effectively?

When you turn on your windshield wipers and they don’t thoroughly clean the glass, this could be a sign that the rubber is worn down. Gaps and dents can form that prevents the rubber from fitting correctly against the glass, which is why your windshield isn’t looking as clean as it should. You should check in with our N Charlotte auto techs to see if you need a windshield wiper replacement.

Are the blades clattering on the glass?

Another good indicator of when to replace windshield wipers is the way they move over the glass. They should glide smoothly, so if you notice them clattering over the windshield it may be time for a replacement. Sometimes high temperatures can cause the rubber to warp, which isn’t good for your windshield or your field of vision when it rains. You can ask our N Charlotte auto techs about premium blades, which usually yield better performance and last longer.

Do you hear squeaking or screeching when you use them?

Sometimes it’s normal to hear your windshield wipers, but if they’re making loud squeaking noises when the glass isn’t dry you may have a problem. The first step would be to clean them off, in case the noise was caused by dirt or debris buildup on the rubber. If that doesn’t work, it could mean the rubber has been worn down and you should get them replaced. Over time, it could possibly cause damage to your windshield if the rubber is worn down badly.

Have you noticed a lot of wear and tear on the rubber?

It’s natural for your windshield wipers to wear out over time, so you should probably check on them every month or so. Extreme temperatures can affect the longevity of them, as well as dirt buildup and other variables. At some point, you will need a replacement, so be sure to give us a call if you have any questions!

Contact our Toyota of N Charlotte auto care team for windshield wiper replacement questions!

Want to know more about when to replace windshield wipers or need to schedule an appointment to do so? Call Toyota of N Charlotte today. You can reach us seven days a week at (704) 659-2040. You can also stop by – we’re just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville at 13429 Statesville Road.