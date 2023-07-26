Mecklenburg County Releases Heat Advisory

Mecklenburg County, NC ( News Release) – Public Health leaders are warning residents to take extra precautions during these extremely hot days. Temperatures across the United States this summer are expected to be higher than normal for this time of year. It is harder for our bodies to keep the correct internal temperature in extreme heat, which can lead to heat-related illness. “We know hospitals are seeing an increase in heat-related illnesses. We want our residents to be safe and to be aware that this kind of weather, this extreme heat, can be dangerous,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Public Health director.

As the body temperature increases, heat-related illness can be more severe. Public Health suggests the following.

Limit physical activity outside.

Drink plenty of water and limit alcohol use.

Stay cool in shaded areas outside or with fans or air-conditioning inside.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes outside.

High-risk groups in extreme heat

People over 65

Infants and children

Pregnant people

People with heart or lung conditions

People who work outdoors

People who live in urban areas

Heat illness can be deadly, but it is preventable with the right precautions and reversible with the right treatment. The chart lists signs and symptoms to watch out for and treatment for people experiencing heat-related illness. Learn more about how to manage extreme heat from the CDC.