Officials: Guns, Alcohol, And Drugs Found During ALE Illegal Club Search

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (News Release) – Following a joint investigation, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), along with Kannapolis Police Department criminally charged five individuals with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after receiving complaints from community members. During this investigation, it was determined that the illicit sales of controlled substances, alcoholic beverages, and firearm violations were occurring outside and within this illegal business.

On Friday, July 14, 2023, ALE and Kannapolis Police Department concluded this investigation by executing a search warrant at Club Lounge, 1121 South Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis, NC. This search warrant resulted in the seizure of alcoholic beverages for illegal sales, illicit drugs, and three guns. There were 37 criminal charges related to this investigation to include 25 alcohol related charges, 5 controlled substance charges, 4 controlled substance felonies and 3 gun-related charges.

As a result of this investigation, the following individuals were charged:

Tyronie Wesley Asbury, 29, of Kannapolis, employee, 3 counts of misdemeanor conspiracy to wit 18B-304(a) — (14-2.4(b)), 2 counts of unlicensed armed security — (74C-13(a)), carrying a concealed weapon– (14-269(a)), felony PWISD marijuana– (90-95(a)(1)), unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor – (18B-301(f)(4)).

Alex Timothy Asbury, 27, of Concord, employee, felony PWISD marijuana, namely approximately – (90-95(a)(1)), possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia– (90-113.22A), 2 counts of misdemeanor conspiracy to wit 18B-304(a) – (14-2.4(b)), felony possession of SCH I, namely mushrooms – (90-95(a)(3)), possession of marijuana– (90-95(d)(4)).

Xavier Loren Bell, 28, of Kannapolis, owner, 3 counts of sell alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit – (18B-304), 4 counts of Possess alcoholic beverages for sale without an ABC permit – (18B-304), 4 counts of unauthorized possession — (18B-301(f)(4)), hiring unlicensed armed security (74C-13(b)), felony Maintaining Dwelling – (90-108(a)(7)).

Kendall Lamar Martin, 27, of Kannapolis, manager, 3 counts of misdemeanor conspiracy to wit 18B-304(a) – (14-2.4(b)), possess alcoholic beverages for sale without an ABC permit – (18B-304), unauthorized possession – (18B-301(f)(4)).

Dominique Shameequa Johnson, 31, of Salisbury, employee, 2 counts of misdemeanor conspiracy to wit 18B-304(a) – (14-2.4(b)), sell alcoholic beverages without an ABC permit – (18B-304).