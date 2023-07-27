FAA Officials Investigating Small Plane Crash in Catawba County

1/2

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane crash in Maiden.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, on Thursday, around 12:15 p.m., troopers were called to the 4300 block of South Olivers Crossroad. Officials say the single-engine plane was attempting to land at Laneys Airport, overshot the runway, tried to take back off, struck several trees before crashing into the backyard of a home.

The pilot and a passenger onboard were transported by EMS to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. They are expected to be okay.