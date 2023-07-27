Family Demands More Answers From Police In Search For Allisha Watts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Family and friends are demanding CMPD release more information about a missing woman, last seen in Charlotte 10 days ago.

Allisha Watts disappeared while visiting her boyfriend. Her SUV was found days later in Anson County.

Family and friends gathered on the steps of CMPD Headquarters on Wednesday morning, frustrated police haven’t said more about where the 39-year-old missing woman could be.

“We just need to know where, where’s the last place that they know that she was at,” said friend Learen Blue.

The Moore County woman hasn’t been seen since July 16th.