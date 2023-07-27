Waterside Project Developer Withdraws Current Plan

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Current plans for the Waterside project, formerly known as Lagoona Bay Resort, are being scrapped.

Waterside developer Jake Palillo, tells WCCB Anchor Gary Brode he can’t get the support he needs for the current plans.

Palillo and his development team are currently working on a modified version of the plan.

Palillo said the new plan will keep the 8-acre lagoon and the amenities that come with it. That includes a beach club, fitness center and restaurants.

Palillo tells WCCB the lagoon is approved and “it’s coming”.

The revised plan will also have 275 larger single family lots, 140 cottages, and a small hotel with event center.

Most of these plans are already approved for zoning according to Palillo.

The revised plan should be ready in about two weeks.

Palillo is expecting a public hearing in December or January with a possible decision in February.