Charlotte Seen Hosts The Havana Nights Fashion Show At Uptown Embassy Suites

CHARLOTTE – The city’s go-to fashion magazine and agency, Charlotte Seen brings Cuban-inspired fashion and fun to the Queen City, Saturday, July 29th.

Guests are encouraged to dress the part as they prepare to enjoy the grand slam of the night, The Havana Nights Fashion Show.

Guests can expect to be catapulted back in time as they enjoy the essence of a 1950s Cabana Club. The Havana Nights event will celebrate fashion, music, culture, and most importantly the overall vibrancy of Cuba!

Charlotte Seen will welcome guests to Hors d’ oeuvres, Cuban-inspired cocktails, and great giveaways. During the main event, the Fashion Runway will premier clothing by Adaline Griffin & Company, Luna Sewell, and NC/SC American Pageant with Wendy and Fred Galle.

Tickets are on sale. Click here to purchase.

The event will be held at the Embassy Suits By Hilton Charlotte Uptown.

401 E. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd, Charlotte, Nc. 28202.