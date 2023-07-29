High Country Photographer Captures Viral Photos of Rare Phenomenon

LINVILLE, N.C. — High Country photographer Leslie Restivo struck gold atop Grandfather Mountain last weekend.

“To catch the illusion was magical.”

The illusion? A Brocken specter. Formed when an object’s shadow is projected onto a cloud, these ethereal sights get their name from a mountain in Germany. But Restivo knows firsthand you don’t need to go to Bavaria to see them.

“And the second I crossed onto Linville Peak and crossed the Mile High Bridge, the sun came right behind me and this gorgeous rainbow, a glory, was around my body. It almost appears as if you’re an angel flying in the sky. It’s really cool.”

Her photos have gone viral, being seen by millions on social media and were even featured on-air by The Weather Channel. Restivo says she feels amazing.

“I just feel really lucky. I love what I do. I love photography. I love being able to work for Grandfather.”

Here’s her advice for those new to the photography game.

“Get out there. Keep your camera with you at all times, and never give up,” Restivo says.

“Nature can change your life. Photography can change your life… Some of the best days I’ve had are after rain and that’s when this Brocken happened. So, even if it’s a rainy day, get out there and explore and see what you can find.”

Leslie Restivo is a self-taught photographer working for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation and “Our State” magazine. You can follow her on Instagram @leslie_restivo and on Facebook at Leslie Restivo Photography.