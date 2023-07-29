Northeast SDA Church Hosts Back To School Health Fair

CHARLOTTE, NC – On the final Sunday in July, the Northeast SDA Church will host hundreds of families and children during its Back to School Health Fair at its church on Tom Hunter Rd in Charlotte.

On Sunday, July 30th, doors will open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm. Many free services will begin to be given to children ages 6 to 16.

Attendees can expect the event to be filled with not only free medical and dental services but also entertainment and free valuable resources designed to cater to the needs of the entire family, and hourly prizes will be given away.

FREE SERVICES WILL INCLUDE:

Free Back-To-School physicals

Free Sports physicals

Free Haircuts

Free Vision Screening

Free Dental Screening

Free clothing

Free books

Free shoes

The event will be located at Northeast SDA Church 927 Tom Hunter Road, Charlotte, NC 28213. For any questions contact Daryl Williams at 646-373-6736