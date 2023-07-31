Below Average Temperatures Through The Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mostly dry. Isolated showers are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: This will be the coolest day of the week. Cloudy skies and showers likely. Highs near 80.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tropics:

We are tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, but they are both moving away from the United States! One has a high development chance. The other, a low chance. Again, no threat to us.