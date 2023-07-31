Lincolnton Police Arrest Suspect After SUV Crashes Into Migrant Workers

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Police have arrested a suspect after an SUV plowed into a group of migrant workers in Lincolnton.

68-year-old Daniel Gonzalez showed up at police headquarters in Lincolnton to turn himself in just before 6:00 on Monday night.

Gonzalez told police he was trying to park and hit the gas by accident, then panicked and left the scene.

He’s been charged with Felony Hit and Run and was given a $50,000 secured bond.

#BREAKING Lincolnton Police just walked out with "person of interest" in SUV crash into migrant workers. #WCCB @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/nwvbTUirhT — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) August 1, 2023

Surveillance video shows the act in progress.

The suspect, driving a black SUV through a parking lot, appears to drive over a median lined with trees, then plows into a group of migrant workers.

Police say six people were injured where it happened at a Walmart on Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton, just after 1:00 on Sunday afternoon.