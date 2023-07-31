Supermoon & Blue Supermoon Happening In August

A “supermoon” occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time the Moon is full. This allows the Moon to appear slightly brighter and larger than a regular full Moon. We will see two in the month of August this year!

The first of the supermoons in August will peak at 2:31 PM ET on Tuesday, August 1st. This full Moon is also called the “sturgeon supermoon”.

The second full Moon to occur this month will be a ‘blue supermoon’ on August 30th.

A “Blue Moon” is the name for the second full Moon in a calendar month. Despite the name, the Moon will not appear blue.

The last blue supermoon was on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. The next will not occur until January 31, 2037.