CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD detectives need your help identifying the suspect accused of breaking into the Penguin Drive-In located on East Boulevard.

CMPD needs your help identifying this suspect who broke into the Penguin Drive-In located at 1531 East Blvd on July 27, 2023. The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. ☎ Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with your anonymous tip for 💰 leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/hrBNqoD84o — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) July 31, 2023

Police say the incident happened around 12:40pm on July 27th. Anyone with information on the suspect or the break-in is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.