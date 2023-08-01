Help Saveth A Life At The 6th Annual Carolina Renaissance Festival Blood Drive

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (News Release) — The American Red Cross of North Carolina and Carolina Renaissance Festival invite thy noble donors to roll up a sleeve and travel back in time at the sixth annual Carolina Renaissance Festival Blood Drive on Sunday, August 13th, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn – Charlotte, NC 9315 Statesville Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269.

Presenting blood donors will receive a Free Adult Admission Ticket voucher to the Carolina Renaissance Festival ($32 value) while voucher supplies last. All presenting blood donors will also receive a Free Admission Coupon offering Free Child Admission ($20 value) and 2 Adult Tickets for $40 ($24 savings)! Performers from the Renaissance Festival will also be present to perform for donors.

As we head into late summer, blood donors are urged to make an appointment to ensure a strong blood supply – especially as vacations wrap up and students prepare to head back to class.

Call 1-800-RED CROSS, visit RedCrossBlood.org, and enter sponsor code: CarRenFest or use the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App.

