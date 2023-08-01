Low Humidity Dominates Wednesday

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and nice! Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

** I am forecasting 67 for an overnight low. If we fall to 67, this will be the coolest low we have seen in over a month! We had an overnight low of 68 degrees twice in the month of July.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Isolated showers are possible, but most of us will stay dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs near 80.

Friday: Cloudy with showers. Highs near 80.