Low Humidity Dominates Wednesday
Below average temperatures through the week
Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy and nice! Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
** I am forecasting 67 for an overnight low. If we fall to 67, this will be the coolest low we have seen in over a month! We had an overnight low of 68 degrees twice in the month of July.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Isolated showers are possible, but most of us will stay dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs near 80.
Friday: Cloudy with showers. Highs near 80.
Tropics:
We are one tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean, but it is not a threat to the United States. As of Tuesday afternoon it has a low chance of tropical formation.