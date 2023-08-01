The Antares NASA Rocket Launches Tuesday from Wallops Island

The Antares NASA Cargo Resupply will launch from Wallops Island, VA Tuesday at 8:31 pm. The rocket will be viewable for a few minutes across the Mid-Atlantic region and even the East Coast. The mission will be taking science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Live coverage and countdown commentary will begin at 8 pm on NASA’s YouTube page.

However, the forecast tonight locally will be great to catch a glimpse of the rocket. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with mostly clear skies across the region just after sunset at 8:27 pm. Look towards the east between 8:31 pm and 8:34pm to see the rocket.

You can also catch a good pass of the International Space Station this evening from 9:02pm until 9:09pm. Look toward the northwest above the horizon.

