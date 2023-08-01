The Antares NASA Rocket Launches Tuesday from Wallops Island

Nicole Madden,

The Antares NASA Cargo Resupply will launch from Wallops Island, VA Tuesday at 8:31 pm. The rocket will be viewable for a few minutes across the Mid-Atlantic region and even the East Coast. The mission will be taking science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Wallops Launcham

Live coverage and countdown commentary will begin at 8 pm on NASA’s YouTube page.

However, the forecast tonight locally will be great to catch a glimpse of the rocket. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with mostly clear skies across the region just after sunset at 8:27 pm. Look towards the east between 8:31 pm and 8:34pm to see the rocket.

You can also catch a good pass of the International Space Station this evening from 9:02pm until 9:09pm. Look toward the northwest above the horizon.

Iss Visible

