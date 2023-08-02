On & Off Rain Could Lead To Isolated Flooding Thursday

1/7

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — Cloud cover and multiple rounds of rain will lead to much cooler temperatures through the end of the week.

Rain will come in waves on Thursday and Friday. Some showers will be light, while others could be very heavy. This will lead to some neighborhoods picking up 1” of rain and others seeing 4”+. The flash flood threat is greatest across the Mountains and Foothills.

For those east of I-77, your rain totals will likely be lower due to dry air.

Never drive through flooded roadways or around barriers! Here are some flood safety tip reminders:

Rain chances will tapper off late Friday with temperatures returning to average through the weekend.