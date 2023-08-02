Below Average Temperatures & Rain Through The End Of The Week

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Isolated showers possible.Thursday: Well below average with highs in the upper 70s, near 80. On and off rain through Thursday with cloudy skies. Isolated flooding is possible especially west of I-77.

Friday: Rounds of rain continue through the day. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms.