One Dead and Two Injured After Severe Car Crash in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – One person was killed and two were injured after a severe car crash in Mooresville.

Troopers responded to the crash on I-77 North near Exit 33 Tuesday evening. A 2000 Ford F-150 traveling north in the HOV lane failed to reduce speed and collided with a 2016 Toyota Scion that was broken down and stopped in the HOV lane. After the collision, the F-150 spun out of control and struck a 2014 Ford Escape also traveling north.

The driver of the Scion, identified as 47-year-old Misty Shook succumbed to her injuries at the scene, and a passenger in the vehicle was transported to a nearby health hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford F-150, identified as 48-year-old Bret Shove was transported to the hospital with minor injuries while the occupants of the Ford Escape did not suffer any injuries. During the investigation, officials stated impairment to be a contributing factor in the incident.

Shove was charged with driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed, and other traffic violations.