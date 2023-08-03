Clouds & Patchy Fog Through Friday Morning

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered on and off rain. Clouds and patchy fog. Lows: Near 70. Breezy: S 5-15 G: 20.

Friday: Patchy fog will linger through the morning. Clouds will hang tight through the first half of the day. Isolated showers and storms are possible through the day. Highs depend on when the clouds break – if they break earlier, we could easily climb into the mid-upper 80s. If they hang tight, highs will top out in the low 80s.

Weekend: Highs top out near 90 each day with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows fall to near 70.

Tropics:

– A beautiful sight for early August in the tropics. There are no new tropical systems expected during the next 7 days. That being said, August 20th – October 10th is the busiest time of the season.

– Colorado State University released their seasonal hurricane forecast. They continue to predict an above-normal season. 18 named storms (including the 5 that have already formed), 9 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast due to El Nino.

Have a great evening!